WATCH: Red Bull release behind-the-scenes video after Bahrain success

Ewan Gale

Friday 10 March 2023 14:20

Red Bull has released a behind-the-scenes video detailing its success in F1's season opener.

The video takes fans through the team's one-two finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen dominate to finish 38 seconds ahead of third-placed Fernando Alonso.

The result leaves the team 20 points ahead of Aston Martin in the constructors' standings, a stark contrast to the double-DNF that kicked off the 2022 campaign.

Keep an eye out for some special cameos from the world of sport before the serious business kicks off in the video below!

