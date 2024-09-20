close global

Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has been under the constant pressure of 'deadlines' throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Horner BLASTS Ferrari star for damaging Red Bull title chances

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has launched a scathing attack on one of Ferrari's star drivers for striking a blow to his team's world title chances.

Hamilton SLAMS FIA president following 'racial' comment

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the 'stereotypical' language used by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a recent interview.

Verstappen delivers Ricciardo 'LAST RACE' verdict

Max Verstappen has revealed his thoughts over claims that the Singapore Grand Prix is set to be the last for former team-mate and close friend, Daniel Ricciardo.

F1 star drops HILARIOUS X-rated response to racing return

A controversial Formula 1 star has delivered a bold statement following his return to racing this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo REPLACEMENT announcement imminent as Red Bull sign NEW talent - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

  • September 19, 2024 23:58
Huge Ricciardo headache revealed as RB star discusses wish to race outside F1 - GPFans recap
GPFans Recap

  • September 18, 2024 23:57

  • 1 hour ago
Singapore Grand Prix

Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder

  • 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo reveals F1 future DECISION deadlines

  • 3 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA announce BIZARRE Verstappen punishment

  • Yesterday 21:02
  • 1
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull cancel MAJOR Singapore GP plans as FIA announce legality verdict

  • Yesterday 20:05
Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist

  • Yesterday 19:56
