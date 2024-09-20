Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap
Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap
Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he has been under the constant pressure of 'deadlines' throughout the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Horner BLASTS Ferrari star for damaging Red Bull title chances
Red Bull boss Christian Horner has launched a scathing attack on one of Ferrari's star drivers for striking a blow to his team's world title chances.
Hamilton SLAMS FIA president following 'racial' comment
Lewis Hamilton has hit out at the 'stereotypical' language used by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a recent interview.
Verstappen delivers Ricciardo 'LAST RACE' verdict
Max Verstappen has revealed his thoughts over claims that the Singapore Grand Prix is set to be the last for former team-mate and close friend, Daniel Ricciardo.
F1 star drops HILARIOUS X-rated response to racing return
A controversial Formula 1 star has delivered a bold statement following his return to racing this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals F1 future DECISION deadlines
- 3 hours ago
FIA announce BIZARRE Verstappen punishment
- Yesterday 21:02
F1 News Today: Red Bull cancel MAJOR Singapore GP plans as FIA announce legality verdict
- Yesterday 20:05
Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist
- Yesterday 19:56
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov