Newey reveals UNBELIEVABLE Red Bull project surprise

Adrian Newey has revealed a surprise statistic from his new project that may leave Red Bull regretting the design genius' departure from the team.

Newey is a Formula 1 legend, having claimed 25 championships in his career to date, including 13 at Red Bull, where he has called home amongst the paddock since 2006.

The Brit has often been seen as one of the main factors for the Milton Keynes-based outfit's domination in the sport, and his 2023 RB19 design will go down as being the most successful car in F1 history, having won 21 out of a possible 22 races.

However, Newey will leave Red Bull early next year, with his next destination unknown.

Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull in 2025
Adrian Newey has worked on another hypercar project

Newey's latest project surprise

Before Newey does depart the team, however, he has one final project he appears determined to see through to the end, that of the RB17 hypercar.

The track-only car will be available to buy for around £5 million, with only a select few being made available as collectors will get the chance to own a piece of motorsport history curated by one of F1's brightest minds.

Newey's RB17 project debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year, where potential buyers were exclusively shown around the machine.

Now, Newey has revealed a surprising statistic about the hypercar, with an amateur racing driver trying it out on a simulator around the iconic Silverstone track.

"We actually had one of our customers on the sim the other day, who’s not a professional in fact, but a very good amateur driver," Newey revealed on the Talking Bull podcast.

The latest episode of Red Bull's official series was filmed at Goodwood in July this year, where Newey made a shocking revelation about the amateur driver's test run: "In the driving sim he would have been on pole at Silverstone by one second in the car, so it has a lot of potential."

