F1 paddock reacts as extreme weather takes over Hungarian GP

Extreme weather is causing chaos in the paddock ahead of the upcoming Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Despite weather reports indicating the conditions will be largely dry over the weekend, teams have been contending with flash floods as they prepare for the 13th race of the season.

McLaren have been the unfortunate recipient of yet more damage, with the strong winds caused by the storm enough to tear the roof from their motorhome.

The incident comes just weeks after the British outfit's hospitality suite caught fire at the Spanish GP in Barcelona.

The McLaren motorhome roof was blown off due to strong winds

Conditions are set to improve dramatically at the circuit by the weekend

Teams contend with testing conditions

A number of videos have emerged on social media highlighting the testing conditions teams are currently being forced to contend with.

One showed a Red Bull employee making his way through deep water in his socks, while his shoes were repurposed as tea cupholders.

1996 world champion Damon Hill reacted to one clip showing drenched Alpine staff struggling to get to grips with their equipment.

oh bloody 'ell (said in a Welsh accent for best effect) #f1 https://t.co/jAZcnkA6JQ — Damon Hill (@HillF1) July 18, 2024

Another video raised fears over whether the track would be recovered in time for Friday's practice sessions, given the volume of water in the pit lane.

🇭🇺☔️ It could be a very damp weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix...#HungaryGP | #F1 pic.twitter.com/JZ0hM60vUz — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) July 18, 2024

Staff at Sauber, meanwhile, saw the funny side as they danced and 'rowed' in the torrential downpour.

sauber team were having some much fun in the rain😂 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/FDUA8aKo1G — lammm (@ZhouuNotJoe) July 18, 2024

