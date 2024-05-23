Hamilton shows up at 'home' grand prix in STYLE

Lewis Hamilton has once again proved he is one of Formula 1's most stylish drivers as he arrived at his 'home' grand prix.

The seven-time world champion is in Monaco this weekend ahead of the glamorous showpiece event in the principality, as he searches for a morale-boosting upturn in form.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing campaign so far with Mercedes, failing to achieve a podium finish at any of the opening seven races.

The Brit hasn't been shy in sharing his frustrations this season, and finds himself down in eighth - one place above team-mate George Russell - in the drivers' standings.

Lewis Hamilton will depart Mercedes to join Ferrari next season

Toto Wollf is expecting Mercedes to struggle in Monaco

Last shot in Monaco with Mercedes

Given Hamilton is a resident of Monte Carlo, he will be hoping that a return to his 'home' grand prix can offer a change in fortunes, despite team boss Toto Wolff admitting he expects his drivers to be up against it.

Though the track hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the former McLaren driver in recent seasons, but he has claimed victory three times at the iconic circuit.

This will be the last opportunity for Hamilton to score points for Mercedes on the streets of Monaco after agreeing a shock switch to F1 rivals Ferrari next season.

Despite his ongoing struggles on-track, Hamilton appeared relaxed, sporting a blue cardigan and sunglasses as he arrived at the paddock on Thursday morning.

