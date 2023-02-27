F1 record breakers: The big numbers at risk in 2023

Stuart Hodge

Monday 27 February 2023 07:57

We are now just six days away from the first race of an eagerly-awaited 2023 F1 season, and it's one which should see a ton of records tumble.

Some of the sport's biggest names are on the brink of passing some of the sport's most hallowed marks as we hurtle full speed towards Bahrain on Sunday.

Right now it appears unlikely that Lewis Hamilton will capture the Daddy of all F1 records this sesaon - most world championships. He is currently bracketed on seven with the great Michael Schumacher, but will the W14 really play ball in 2023?

Here are the key numbers and milestones we should be looking out for over the next nine months and 23 Sundays.

F1 records which could be broken in 2023

1. Most world championships

7 (Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton)

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (7*)

When: Upon winning the 2023 World Drivers’ Championship

2. Most pole positions at one circuit

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time world champion

8 [Ayrton Senna (Imola), Michael Schumacher (Suzuka), Lewis Hamilton (Melbourne &Hungaroring).

When: Upon taking pole position at the Australian or Hungarian Grand Prix

3. Most wins at one circuit

8 [Michael Schumacher (Magny-Cours), Lewis Hamilton (Silverstone & Hungaroring)

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (8*)

When: If Lewis Hamilton wins the British or Hungarian Grand Prix.

4. Most hat-tricks in F1

22 (Michael Schumacher)

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (19*)

When: Earliest by round 4, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5. Most grand slams in F1

8 (Jim Clark)

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (6*)

When: Earliest by round 3, the Australian Grand Prix.

6. Wins from most different starting grid slots

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (8*), Max Verstappen (7*)

Details: Lewis Hamilton has not won from P7, P8, P9, P11, P12, P13, P15 and lower. Max Verstappen has not won from P5, P6, P8, P9, P11, P12, P13, P15 and lower.

7. Most race finishes in F1

281 (Fernando Alonso)

Contender: Lewis Hamilton (280*). Could also be retained by Fernando Alonso later on.

When: Earliest by round 2, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix provided Alonso retires and Hamilton finishes the first two races.

8. First to win a race after 300 race starts

Contenders: Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso (0*)

When: If either Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso win a race in 2023.

9. Most seasons with a race start

19 (Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso)

Contender: Fernando Alonso (19*)

When: Earliest by the season opener, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

10. Longest interval between race wins

6 years, 6 months and 28 days (Riccardo Patrese)

Contender: Fernando Alonso (last won the 2013 Spanish GP on 12 th May 2013)

When: Upon winning a race in 2023. If he wins before round 6, the interval will be 9+ years. If he wins at or after round 6, the interval will be 10+ years.

Alonso is closing in on an unwanted F1 record

11. Longest interval between first and last race wins

15 years, 6 months and 28 days (Kimi Raikkonen)

Contender: Fernando Alonso (first won the 2003 Hungarian GP on 24th August 2003)

When: Upon winning a race in 2023. If he wins before round 14, the interval will be 19+ years. If he wins at or after round 14, the interval will be 20+ years.

12. Most wins in a year

15 (Max Verstappen)

Contender: Anyone (Max Verstappen based on recent form as he won 15 races last year and the 2023 calendar includes 23 rounds)

13. Most podiums in a year

18 (Max Verstappen)

Contender: Anyone (Max Verstappen based on recent form as he claimed 17 podiums last year and the 2023 calendar includes 23 rounds)

14. Most points in a year

454 (Max Verstappen)

Contender : Anyone (Max Verstappen based on recent form as he scored 454 races last year and the 2023 calendar includes 23 races and 6 sprints allowing a maximum of 646 points on offer)

15. Most races before a podium

Contender: Nico Hulkenberg (181*)

Hulkenberg is still without an F1 podium

When: Upon making it to the podium in 2023

16. Most points without a win

521 (Nico Hulkenberg)

Contender: Lando Norris (428*)

When: Upon scoring at least 94 points without winning in 2023

17. Highest podium tally on the rostrum

336 [Lewis Hamilton (180), Fernando Alonso (98) and Max Verstappen (58) at the 2021 Qatar GP]

Contenders: Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen together (outright). Other combinations including Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc are also possible, however, it would depend on their podium count at the time.

18. Most podiums by a constructor in a year

33 ( Mercedes in 2016)

Contender: Anyone (Red Bull based on recent form as they claimed 28 podiums last year and the 2023 calendar includes 23 rounds allowing a maximum of 46 podiums).

F1 milestones which could be reached in 2023

1. 200 podiums in F1 Contender: Lewis Hamilton

Currently at: 191 (Lewis Hamilton)

When: Earliest by round 9, the Canadian Grand Prix

2. 200 podiums with one engine manufacturer Contender: Lewis Hamilton

Currently at: 191 (Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes engines)

When: Earliest by round 9, the Canadian Grand Prix.

3. 150 podiums with one constructor Contender: Lewis Hamilton

Currently at: 142 (Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes)

When: Earliest by round 8, the Spanish Grand Prix.

4. 300 race finishes in F1 Contenders: Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton

Currently at: 281 (Fernando Alonso) and 280 (Lewis Hamilton)

When: Earliest by round 19, the United States Grand Prix (if Alonso finishes all the races until then). Earliest by round 20, the Mexico City Grand Prix (if Hamilton finishes all the races until then and Fernando retires in two races).

5. 800 podiums in F1 Contender: Ferrari

Currently at: 798 (Ferrari)

When: Earliest by round 1 if Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both stand on the podium.

Leclerc should help Ferrari reach 800 podiiums in 2023

6. 250 pole positions in F1 Contender: Ferrari

Currently at: 242 (Ferrari)

When: Earliest by round 8, the Spanish GP.

7. 250 wins in F1 Contender: Ferrari

Currently at: 242 (Ferrari)

When: Earliest by round 8, the Spanish GP.

