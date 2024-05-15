close global

Ricciardo suffers BIZARRE F1 injury as RB star's pain revealed

The Miami Grand Prix weekend was eventful in more ways than one for Daniel Ricciardo.

With speculation mounting over his future in Formula 1 given a series of disappointing performances in the build-up to the Florida showpiece, the Australian was under huge pressure to deliver points for RB.

An outstanding drive in Saturday's sprint race saw the eight-time grands prix winner secure fourth spot, and with it earn his first points of a frustrating season.

Unfortunately, he couldn't follow that performance up in Sunday's main event, finishing 15th as Lando Norris clinched a stunning maiden F1 win.

The pressure has now been ramped up once more ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, as he looks to close the gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who currently sits inside the top 10 in the drivers' standings.

Daniel Ricciardo has been outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda this season
It's been a frustrating campaign for the Australian

More problems in the cockpit

In keeping with the chaotic theme which encapsulated Ricciardo's weekend, footage has emerged on the 34-year-old's Youtube channel showing he also suffered a bizarre injury at the Hard Rock Stadium while sitting in his car.

The former Red Bull star appeared to experience some difficulty as he attempted to put his gloves on in the cockpit, inadvertently striking himself on the nose, prompting a pained response from the RB driver.

The video documents some of the off-track highlights from the weekend, as he spent some time playing American football in the home of the Miami Dolphins.

