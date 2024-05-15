Ricciardo suffers BIZARRE F1 injury as RB star's pain revealed
Ricciardo suffers BIZARRE F1 injury as RB star's pain revealed
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was eventful in more ways than one for Daniel Ricciardo.
With speculation mounting over his future in Formula 1 given a series of disappointing performances in the build-up to the Florida showpiece, the Australian was under huge pressure to deliver points for RB.
READ MORE: F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on multi-year deal
An outstanding drive in Saturday's sprint race saw the eight-time grands prix winner secure fourth spot, and with it earn his first points of a frustrating season.
Unfortunately, he couldn't follow that performance up in Sunday's main event, finishing 15th as Lando Norris clinched a stunning maiden F1 win.
The pressure has now been ramped up once more ahead of this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, as he looks to close the gap to team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who currently sits inside the top 10 in the drivers' standings.
More problems in the cockpit
In keeping with the chaotic theme which encapsulated Ricciardo's weekend, footage has emerged on the 34-year-old's Youtube channel showing he also suffered a bizarre injury at the Hard Rock Stadium while sitting in his car.
The former Red Bull star appeared to experience some difficulty as he attempted to put his gloves on in the cockpit, inadvertently striking himself on the nose, prompting a pained response from the RB driver.
The video documents some of the off-track highlights from the weekend, as he spent some time playing American football in the home of the Miami Dolphins.
READ MORE: F1 boss provides reason for Ricciardo REPLACEMENT
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 winner STUNNED by 'surprise' odd tribute at historic track
- 7 minutes ago
Ricciardo suffers BIZARRE F1 injury as RB star's pain revealed
- 1 hour ago
Newey swayed by new challenge BEFORE Red Bull exit announcement
- 2 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton and Mercedes could be given surprise BOOST by Ferrari repeat
- 3 hours ago
Ex-Hamilton ally Cullen alludes to unfinished business with 'chasing dreams' clue
- Today 18:59
Major F1 engine change considered following 'FIA talks'
- Today 17:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul