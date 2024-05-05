close global

Hamilton hit with SEVERE FIA penalty as FREAK incident hits Miami Grand Prix - GPFans F1 Recap

Lewis Hamilton was been hit with a 20-second time penalty following the Miami Sprint race on the start of a wild Saturday for the seven-time world champion.

F1 star crashes into rival in FREAK Miami pitlane incident

The stewards have hit Esteban Ocon with a 10-second time penalty after a bizarre incident that occurred in the pit lane before the Sprint race in Miami.

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE

Max Verstappen has continued his 100% record of taking pole position for F1's feature races in 2024 with another strong showing in Miami, but was pushed hard by both Ferraris.

Miami Grand Prix Sprint 2024 results: Penalties galore as Ricciardo STUNS F1 heavyweights

Max Verstappen claimed his second sprint race victory of the season with a dominant performance around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Red Bull chief 'considering F1 future'

Red Bull could be set to lose another key member of their backroom staff, in the same week that Adrian Newey's imminent departure was announced.

Verstappen admits Miami confidence fears - Top three qualifying verdict
Miami Grand Prix
2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen admits Miami confidence fears - Top three qualifying verdict
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE
Miami Grand Prix
2 hours ago
Miami Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Miami Grand Prix 2024 times as Ferraris give Red Bull SCARE
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago

