Ferrari car checked for legality as Hamilton sparks bromance with Man Utd star - GPFans F1 Recap

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 22 February 2023 23:42

It's all fun when it comes to funky car designs ahead of the new F1 season and almost invariably somebody gets reported to the FIA for being a little too bold – this year it's Ferrari's turn.

Hamilton sparks bromance with Rashford at London bash

Lewis Hamilton was pictured with Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford at a star-studded Moncler event at London Fashion Week as the two men who champion the underprivileged met for the first time and hit it off.

Verstappen reveals job he would've taken if he hadn't gone into F1

Max Verstappen always seemed destined to follow dad Jos' footsteps into F1 but he has been asked which other career he would've considered. The answer may surprise you!

McLaren in shock 'talks with Red Bull' over engine deal

A secret meeting has taken place between McLaren team boss Zak Brown and Red Bull over the potential for an engine partnership from 2026.

F1 testing nightmares: Nigel Mansell's sizeable problem