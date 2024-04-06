Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has hinted at his future in Formula 1 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

F1 star fined for SPEEDING at Japanese GP

Lance Stroll and Aston Martin have been handed a fine for violating an FIA regulation after FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Hamilton revels in Mercedes EXCITEMENT after Japanese GP resurgence

Lewis Hamilton has started off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on a much more positive note, following a poor start to the season.

F1 star sits out practice after HUGE smash

Williams driver Logan Sargeant missed FP2 in Japan after a big crash in the first practice - following a dramatic team swap in Australia.

F1 star BLASTS Alonso for major crash

A rival driver has strongly criticised Fernando Alonso's defensive manoeuvres that led to a huge crash at the last F1 race.

