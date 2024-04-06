close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

Sheona Mountford
Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has hinted at his future in Formula 1 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star fined for SPEEDING at Japanese GP

Lance Stroll and Aston Martin have been handed a fine for violating an FIA regulation after FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton revels in Mercedes EXCITEMENT after Japanese GP resurgence

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/d92a022922c4064d090ad1149e9c3271965ea75a.jpg][][2]}

Hamilton revels in Mercedes EXCITEMENT after Japanese GP resurgence

Lewis Hamilton has started off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on a much more positive note, following a poor start to the season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star sits out practice after HUGE smash

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/c01cfc114f6b85d749d75ad362b06155ca1b60c1.jpg][][2]}

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star sits out practice after HUGE smash

Williams driver Logan Sargeant missed FP2 in Japan after a big crash in the first practice - following a dramatic team swap in Australia.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star BLASTS Alonso for major crash

{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/10a311bf9dcba42f6a8abc8c76ef200b521e4340.png][][2]}

F1 star BLASTS Alonso for major crash

A rival driver has strongly criticised Fernando Alonso's defensive manoeuvres that led to a huge crash at the last F1 race.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Formula 1 Aston Martin Williams
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen drops future BOMBSHELL as F1 star makes Red Bull departure prediction
F1 Today

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen drops future BOMBSHELL as F1 star makes Red Bull departure prediction

  • Yesterday 16:37
Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Hamilton 'mind games' revealed as FIA penalty sees F1 star deliver fresh swipe - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 4, 2024 23:55

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 2 hours ago
Japanese Grand Prix

Hamilton teases DARING reveal along with F1 stars ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo considering DESPERATE tactic to fix F1 form

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

'Disaster waiting to happen': F1 star demands FIA safety OVERHAUL after terrifying crash

  • Yesterday 21:42
  • 1
F1 Legends

F1 boss reveals KEY Ferrari difference between Hamilton and Schumacher

  • Yesterday 20:59
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x