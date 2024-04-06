Verstappen in major BOMBSHELL as F1 star given Japanese GP punishment - GPFans Recap
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has hinted at his future in Formula 1 ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
F1 star fined for SPEEDING at Japanese GP
Lance Stroll and Aston Martin have been handed a fine for violating an FIA regulation after FP1 for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Hamilton revels in Mercedes EXCITEMENT after Japanese GP resurgence{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/d92a022922c4064d090ad1149e9c3271965ea75a.jpg][][2]}
Lewis Hamilton has started off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on a much more positive note, following a poor start to the season.➡️ READ MORE
F1 star sits out practice after HUGE smash{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/c01cfc114f6b85d749d75ad362b06155ca1b60c1.jpg][][2]}
Williams driver Logan Sargeant missed FP2 in Japan after a big crash in the first practice - following a dramatic team swap in Australia.
F1 star BLASTS Alonso for major crash{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/10a311bf9dcba42f6a8abc8c76ef200b521e4340.png][][2]}
A rival driver has strongly criticised Fernando Alonso's defensive manoeuvres that led to a huge crash at the last F1 race.
