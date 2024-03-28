F1 News Today: Ricciardo 'ULTIMATUM' rumours addressed by Marko as bizarre F1 curse blamed for crashes

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, with multiple talented young drivers eyeing up his seat.

Bizarre F1 curse BLAMED for Russell crash

A bizarre coincidence has been spotted by an eagle-eyed Formula 1 fan surrounding George Russell's Australian Grand Prix crash.

Norris calls out 'SILLY' critics over F1 star

Lando Norris has defended a fellow Formula 1 star who has been labelled as ‘underrated’ in their career.

Brundle details NEW F1 title contender with 'world championship' claim

Sky pundit Martin Brundle has suggested that there could be an additional title contender in 2024, despite Max Verstappen’s dominant start to the season.

F1 pundit suggests Verstappen DNF linked with Horner Red Bull chaos

Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Giedo Van der Garde has suggested that there could be a deeper cause to Max Verstappen's DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.

