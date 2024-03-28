F1 News Today: Ricciardo 'ULTIMATUM' rumours addressed by Marko as bizarre F1 curse blamed for crashes
F1 News Today: Ricciardo 'ULTIMATUM' rumours addressed by Marko as bizarre F1 curse blamed for crashes
Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, with multiple talented young drivers eyeing up his seat.
➡️ READ MORE
Bizarre F1 curse BLAMED for Russell crash
A bizarre coincidence has been spotted by an eagle-eyed Formula 1 fan surrounding George Russell's Australian Grand Prix crash.
➡️ READ MORE
Norris calls out 'SILLY' critics over F1 star
Lando Norris has defended a fellow Formula 1 star who has been labelled as ‘underrated’ in their career.
➡️ READ MORE
Brundle details NEW F1 title contender with 'world championship' claim
Sky pundit Martin Brundle has suggested that there could be an additional title contender in 2024, despite Max Verstappen’s dominant start to the season.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 pundit suggests Verstappen DNF linked with Horner Red Bull chaos
Former Formula 1 driver turned pundit Giedo Van der Garde has suggested that there could be a deeper cause to Max Verstappen's DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News Today: Ricciardo 'ULTIMATUM' rumours addressed by Marko as bizarre F1 curse blamed for crashes
- 47 minutes ago
Verstappen issues CRUSHED car threat as Vettel returns for major test - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Bizarre F1 curse BLAMED for Russell crash
- Yesterday 22:57
Marko delivers BIG update after Ricciardo given reported 'ULTIMATUM'
- Yesterday 21:57
F1 pundit suggests Verstappen DNF linked with Horner Red Bull chaos
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 News Today: NEW F1 title contender revealed as Red Bull identify major Verstappen replacement
- Yesterday 20:08