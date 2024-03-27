Marko delivers BIG update after Ricciardo given reported 'ULTIMATUM'

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo following a poor start to the 2024 Formula 1 season, with multiple talented young drivers eyeing up his seat.

The Australian driver has been overshadowed by some excellent performances by his Visa Cash App RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

READ MORE: Verstappen gives Red Bull VIOLENT warning

A sensational drive by Tsunoda led him to seventh place in the Australian Grand Prix, helping his team up to sixth place in the constructors’ standings at Ricciardo’s home race.

Saturday’s sub-par Q1 exit will have frustrated the ‘Honey Badger’, who had set a time good enough to progress to the next part of qualifying before it was deleted for exceeding track limits.

It now seems he has his eyes behind him more than in front of him – with chances of a Red Bull seat fading and 22-year-old Liam Lawson breathing down his neck.

READ MORE: F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

Pressure is mounting on Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo is yet to score a point in 2024

Ricciardo 'given ultimatum' over future

Lawson - a Red Bull reserve driver, was denied a seat at Visa Cash App RB for 2024 after they decided to give the more experienced Ricciardo a go, but now that choice may be being questioned.

The New Zealand Herald reported that Ricciardo had been ‘given an ultimatum’ by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, a claim that Marko himself has now rubbished.

The 80-year-old has been rather critical of Ricciardo's start to the 2024 season, and has noticed Tsunoda's marked improvement, but Marko confirmed to Motorsport Total that rumours of an ultimatum were untrue.

READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix

Helmut Marko is not afraid to make big decisions

It was also reported by the New Zealand Herald that Lawson is Red Bull’s preferred long-term option to partner Max Verstappen, with jeopardy surrounding Sergio Perez's position in the team.

Having said this, Verstappen's long-term future with Red Bull is still less than clear, suggesting a busy few months could be ahead for Red Bull and their sister team amid the chaos of the driver market.

READ MORE: Australian GP shows Red Bull face a season-long PROBLEM

Related