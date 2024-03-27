Bizarre F1 curse BLAMED for Russell crash
A bizarre coincidence has been spotted by an eagle-eyed Formula 1 fan surrounding George Russell's Australian Grand Prix crash.
Russell crashed out of the race on the last lap, losing out on good points for his team as he was in seventh chasing down Fernando Alonso for sixth.
Despite not coming together with the Brit, Alonso was handed a 20-second time penalty for Russell's crash, after it was deemed the 42-year-old was accountable for 'potentially dangerous' driving through turn six, disrupting Russell's path.
It was not the first time that Russell has thrown away points in the latter stages of an F1 race.
At the Singapore GP in 2023, the 26-year-old crashed on the final lap while in third chasing down Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz for the victory.
Commentator's curse affects Russell
Now, similarities have spotted between the two events that both involve Sky Sports commentator David Croft.
In a video circling on social media, it can be seen that Russell crashes on both occasions just moments after Croft says the words: "You can hear the cheers of the crowd."
George Russell tends to crash whenever Crofty says “You can hear the cheers of the crowd” pic.twitter.com/G5GwAtXX4U— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) March 26, 2024
This strange coincidence was picked up by Croft's Sky Sports colleague Karun Chandhok, who described Croft as a 'very powerful man'.
