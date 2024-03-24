close global

Alonso under INVESTIGATION following huge Russell crash

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso is under investigation for an incident which caused an unusual finish to the Australian Grand Prix.

George Russell's late crash - which saw his Mercedes car end up on its side - meant that the race finished under virtual safety car conditions, with Russell's car spread across the circuit.

The Brit was attempting to challenge Alonso for sixth at the time, and the Spaniard is now being investigated, with Martin Brundle suggesting Mercedes will be claiming that Alonso 'brake tested' Russell.

More to follow...

