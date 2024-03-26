close global

Horner saga set for huge impact on Red Bull as F1 star calls for major penalty review - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 pundit David Croft has claimed that the Christian Horner saga could have long-term side effects for Red Bull.

F1 star calls for penalty REVIEW after lashing out at 'unfair' system

Alex Albon has aimed criticism at the penalty system in F1 as he believes the current sanctions are not enough.

Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff may be set to miss his first race of the season at the upcoming Japanese Grand Prix.

Alonso action caused bizarre Red Bull DAMAGE in Australia

A peculiar issue caused by Fernando Alonso halted Red Bull driver Sergio Perez’s race at the Australian Grand Prix, according to reports.

Shock NEW favourite emerges for Verstappen Red Bull team-mate role

Managing a second seat within the Red Bull team is a difficult task – which makes it all the more interesting that there could be a new front-runner for a drive with them in 2025.

Horner saga set for huge impact on Red Bull as F1 star calls for major penalty review - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 team boss teases SHOCK 'talks' with Verstappen

Marko hits out at POOR Ricciardo pace compared to team-mate

Marko reveals Red Bull CONFUSION over major Verstappen issue

F1 News Today: Mercedes F1 star OUT for next race in Japan as Ricciardo also replaced at Suzuka

Schumacher claims Red Bull considering huge choice to REPLACE Verstappen

