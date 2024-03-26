F1 pundit warns Horner saga will 'take its toll' on Red Bull
F1 pundit warns Horner saga will 'take its toll' on Red Bull
F1 pundit David Croft has claimed that the Christian Horner saga could have long-term side effects for Red Bull.
The team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing after an investigation into alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by Red Bull at the end of February.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix
READ MORE: Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible
The Milton Keynes based outfit had a great start to the season, but managed just a fifth place (for Sergio Perez) and DNF (for Max Verstappen) in Australia.
Verstappen was gunning for a record matching tenth consecutive race victory at the race – a feat he achieved just last year – but was thwarted by a brake issue.
Off the track, rumours of possible departures swirling around the paddock will have shown that for all they are an exceptional unit – they could yet fall apart.
READ MORE: F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban
Croft: That might take a toll
It’s something that F1 pundit David Croft is wary of as the 24-race Formula 1 season progresses.
“But if there’s a lot going on in the background that is grabbing the attention and draining the energy levels, that might take a toll eventually,” he told Fox Sports Australia.
“It’s a long, long season ahead. Marko, at the end of the day, is the guy who has guided Max Verstappen in Formula 1 and throughout his time in Formula 1.
“Marko has that special relationship with the drivers because that’s his job. That is his purpose. Christian Horner’s future is subject to the results of that appeal. I’m sure it would take a toll, not just on Christian, but his family as well.”
If the Austrian team are able to continue this vein of form for as much as the next two months, both championships could be over within the blink of an eye.
But their rivals are closing in quickly, as Ferrari showed in Australia, and with a few incidents, could apply pressure for a race win soon.
READ MORE: Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Australian GP shows Red Bull face a season-long PROBLEM
- 17 minutes ago
F1 Schedule: When is the next race and where it will be held?
- 33 minutes ago
F1 star calls for penalty REVIEW after lashing out at 'unfair' system
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes F1 star OUT for next race in Japan as Ricciardo also replaced at Suzuka
- 1 hour ago
Alonso action caused bizarre Red Bull DAMAGE in Australia
- 2 hours ago
F1 pundit warns Horner saga will 'take its toll' on Red Bull
- 3 hours ago