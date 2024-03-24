DtS legend makes F1 podium debut - Top Three verdict

Guenther Steiner made his Formula 1 podium debut in Melbourne as he returned to the paddock to interview the top three after the Australian Grand Prix.

The former Haas boss has been working as a pundit for German broadcaster RTL, providing analysis for grands prix in 2024.

He chose a good day to ask the questions as Carlos Sainz denied Red Bull a tenth consecutive victory – remaining the only driver to have beaten them since the start of the 2023 season.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris joined him on the rostrum, as Ferrari and McLaren enjoyed a terrific day for their constructors’ championship aspirations.

Here's what the drivers had to say post-race...

Carlos Sainz took the first non-Red Bull win this year

“It was a really good race. I felt really good out there,” said Sainz. “Of course, a bit stiff and especially physically it wasn't the easiest but I was lucky I was more or less on my own and I could manage my pace, my tyres, manage everything, and it wasn't the toughest race of all.

“But very happy, very proud of the team, and happy to be in a one-two with Charles here. It shows that hard work pays off and life sometimes is crazy.

“What happened at the beginning of the year, then the podium in Bahrain, then the appendix, the comeback, the win...it's a rollercoaster. But I loved it and I'm extremely happy.

“I will recommend all the drivers to take it [an appendix] out this winter!” he joked.

“I felt like I could keep up with him [Verstappen] on the first lap and try to take DRS just to make sure as DRS is power. As soon as he was behind I think he started struggling with the brakes and that was it for him.

“A pity because we would have had a very good fight for P1 today but I'm happy to take the win - he's had plenty of them.”

Charles Leclerc delivered his second consecutive podium

“I struggled a bit more in the second stint with the first hard,” Leclerc said. “I didn't manage the tyres well. But then the last stint was more positive. [The] first and second was the best we could do.

“In the first stint we had to protect behind, so stopped a bit earlier and from that moment onwards Carlos was very fast and with my tyres I was struggling. I think as soon as we stopped at the first stop, it was clear.

“Carlos has done a better job all weekend and he definitely deserved that victory. I'm really happy for him and the team. It's really good points.

“We came into the weekend telling ourselves we needed to maximise the points and there's nothing we could have done better.”

Lando Norris secured McLaren's first podium of 2024

“It was a very good day for us,” said Norris. “I'm very happy and proud of the team because P3 and P4 is a lot of points in the championship. So that's the first thing.

“We missed out on Charles, I think our pace was a little bit better. He undercut us in the first stint so maybe a little bit of hope for second place, I think our pace was strong enough today.

“But Ferrari and Carlos did a very good job, so hats off to them, they've been fast all weekend. I felt good, I could manage the tyres very well today, it was a good step. Probably wasn't expecting to be on the podium so I'm very happy,” he continued.

“It's clear that this circuit suits us a little bit more so we've been able to push and unlocked a little bit of speed.

“But it's still another step to Ferrari and Red Bull, they are one or two steps ahead of us still. So we need to catch up but it's clear we are getting closer and a day like today proves that.”

