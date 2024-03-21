close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

A major inspection into three-time world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team has been confirmed by the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

A Mercedes driver has admitted an unusual tactic to deal with his team's communications during race weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver set to make STUNNING return to the grid

The return date to the Formula 1 grid for Carlos Sainz has all but been confirmed, following a recent absence from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals ICONIC F1 helmet for Australian Grand Prix

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a new look heading into the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 winner stars in HILARIOUS viral clip as rivals hail 'legend'

One current Formula 1 driver is clearly getting into the spirit of the upcoming Australian Grand Prix weekend, starring in an unusual advert that has gone viral on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Max Verstappen Formula 1 Carlos Sainz Daniel Ricciardo
Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'
F1 Today

F1 News Today: F1 legend will 'FIGHT' to see Hamilton stripped of world title as Wolff wary of Horner 'trap'

  • Yesterday 20:33

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Susie Wolff announces 'criminal complaint' made against FIA

  • 15 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

F1 winner stars in HILARIOUS viral clip as rivals hail 'legend'

  • Yesterday 22:57
F1 Social

Ricciardo reveals ICONIC F1 helmet for Australian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x