F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

A major inspection into three-time world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team has been confirmed by the FIA.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes F1 driver admits cutting ties with team

A Mercedes driver has admitted an unusual tactic to deal with his team's communications during race weekends.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 driver set to make STUNNING return to the grid

The return date to the Formula 1 grid for Carlos Sainz has all but been confirmed, following a recent absence from the sport.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals ICONIC F1 helmet for Australian Grand Prix

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a new look heading into the Australian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 winner stars in HILARIOUS viral clip as rivals hail 'legend'

One current Formula 1 driver is clearly getting into the spirit of the upcoming Australian Grand Prix weekend, starring in an unusual advert that has gone viral on social media.

➡️ READ MORE

Related