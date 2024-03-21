F1 News Today: Verstappen and Red Bull given major FIA inspection as F1 driver admits cutting ties with team
A major inspection into three-time world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team has been confirmed by the FIA.
Mercedes F1 driver admits cutting ties with team
A Mercedes driver has admitted an unusual tactic to deal with his team's communications during race weekends.
F1 driver set to make STUNNING return to the grid
The return date to the Formula 1 grid for Carlos Sainz has all but been confirmed, following a recent absence from the sport.
Ricciardo reveals ICONIC F1 helmet for Australian Grand Prix
Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a new look heading into the Australian Grand Prix.
F1 winner stars in HILARIOUS viral clip as rivals hail 'legend'
One current Formula 1 driver is clearly getting into the spirit of the upcoming Australian Grand Prix weekend, starring in an unusual advert that has gone viral on social media.
Latest News
Susie Wolff announces 'criminal complaint' made against FIA
- 15 minutes ago
F1 team forced to contend with Australian Grand Prix ban
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
Horner in 'destroying Red Bull' claim as Ricciardo handed huge F1 warning - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
- Yesterday 22:57
- Yesterday 21:57