Red Bull star delivers BIG statement on F1 future

Sheona Mountford
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has revealed the motivating factor that keeps him racing in F1.

The Mexican driver has enjoyed a better start to the 2024 season after a difficult 2023, helping Red Bull achieve a one-two finish in both the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP's.

His race seat at the Austrian team has been under pressure since Daniel Ricciardo made his return to F1, and with young talent Liam Lawson impressing at the team formerly known as AlphaTauri.

However, Perez remains resolute in his love for the team, and is as motivated as ever to achieve the best result for them.

Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez Saudi Arabia 2024
Sergio Perez Saudi Arabia

Perez reveals what motivates him to stay in F1

In a feature with the Athletic, Perez provided a deeper insight into his career, including whether he plans to retire, and what motivates him to remain in F1.

“I dreamed about it, but for a Mexican kid of six years old to think about Formula 1, it’s like you are mental,” Perez said.

“We didn’t have any Mexican driver in Formula One. It’s not like it is now. Now, the Mexican kids jump into karting, and they all want to go into Formula One because they see that is possible.

“For me, it was very different.”

“Once you get to a certain level of a sport, it’s hard to walk away. You are like a force for our countries. We are a big inspiration.”

Sergio Perez Saudi Arabia 2024

“Every Sunday after the meeting (with my engineers), I go home, and I’m like ‘F—, I love this thing,’ because being able to communicate with this level of engineering, with this level of drivers, working alongside Max, with the best engineers in the world, I mean, it’s just something amazing.”

“I know that I’m not going to be here forever, but one of my inspirations is that my youngest son gets to see me racing.”

Red Bull Mercedes F1 Sergio Perez Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri
