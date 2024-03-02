close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

At long last, the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is upon is - and Max Verstappen will start on pole. Who would have thought it?

Ahead of what we all hope will be a more competitive season than 2023, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz will start in second and fourth, having been split by George Russell in Friday's qualifying, whose team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only put his Mercedes eighth.

Championship hopefuls McLaren find their pairing, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in P7 and P8 respectively.

READ MORE: F1 Bahrain Grand Prix weather forecast - strong winds to impact event

Below is all you need to know heading into the first race of the season...

Bahrain GP - Saturday, March 2, 2024

For viewers outside of an Australian time zone, it's a fairly pleasant starting time all around.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 6:00pm Saturday

UK time (GMT):3:00pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET):4:00pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):10:00am Saturday

United States (Central Time):9:00am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):7:00am Saturday

South Africa: 5:00pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):02:00am Sunday

How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Related

Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare
Latest F1 News

Hamilton admits Mercedes 'SACRIFICE' made after Bahrain nightmare

  • Yesterday 21:12
Horner addresses apology claim after Verstappen stars in Bahrain
Bahrain Grand Prix

Horner addresses apology claim after Verstappen stars in Bahrain

  • Yesterday 18:51
  • 1

Latest News

Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

  • 4 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA chief claims Horner saga is 'DAMAGING' F1

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton

When will Lewis Hamilton make his Ferrari F1 debut?

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Horner allegations given major FIA and F1 attention as friend suggests family impact

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Horner and Red Bull in APOLOGY brief as Wolff slams rivals' investigation - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 Social

Red Bull appear to HELP F1 rivals with bizarre Bahrain move

  • Yesterday 22:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x