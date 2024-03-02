F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel

At long last, the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is upon is - and Max Verstappen will start on pole. Who would have thought it?

Ahead of what we all hope will be a more competitive season than 2023, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz will start in second and fourth, having been split by George Russell in Friday's qualifying, whose team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only put his Mercedes eighth.

Championship hopefuls McLaren find their pairing, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in P7 and P8 respectively.

Below is all you need to know heading into the first race of the season...

Bahrain GP - Saturday, March 2, 2024

For viewers outside of an Australian time zone, it's a fairly pleasant starting time all around.

Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:

Local time: 6:00pm Saturday

UK time (GMT):3:00pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET):4:00pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time):10:00am Saturday

United States (Central Time):9:00am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time):7:00am Saturday

South Africa: 5:00pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):02:00am Sunday

How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

