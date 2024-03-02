F1 Race Today: Bahrain GP start time, schedule and TV channel
At long last, the first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season is upon is - and Max Verstappen will start on pole. Who would have thought it?
Ahead of what we all hope will be a more competitive season than 2023, the Ferraris of Leclerc and Sainz will start in second and fourth, having been split by George Russell in Friday's qualifying, whose team-mate Lewis Hamilton could only put his Mercedes eighth.
Championship hopefuls McLaren find their pairing, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, in P7 and P8 respectively.
Below is all you need to know heading into the first race of the season...
Bahrain GP - Saturday, March 2, 2024
For viewers outside of an Australian time zone, it's a fairly pleasant starting time all around.
Here is the crucial start time wherever you are:
Local time: 6:00pm Saturday
UK time (GMT):3:00pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET):4:00pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time):10:00am Saturday
United States (Central Time):9:00am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time):7:00am Saturday
South Africa: 5:00pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne):02:00am Sunday
How to watch the Bahrain GP live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Bahrain, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
