Doubt cast over ‘hard’ Hamilton move as new Red Bull car steers clear of F1 regulations - GPFans F1 Recap

Martin Brundle believes a language barrier and other factors may cause issues for Lewis Hamilton when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

Adrian Newey revels in Red Bull car not restricted by F1 regulations

Adrian Newey has talked about his excitement about designing a Red Bull car which isn’t restricted by Formula 1’s regulations.

F1 winner insists ONE factor could blow title race wide open

Formula 1 race winner David Coulthard has said that Ferrari's supreme one-lap pace from 2023 could pose a problem to Red Bull's title defence in 2024, as long as they can improve on their race pace.

F1 winner predicts Hamilton title chances at Ferrari

Former F1 driver and winner Giancarlo Fisichella has offered his prediction about Lewis Hamilton’s title chances with Ferrari when he joins the team.

Horner thoughts on Ricciardo after sudden Red Bull exit

There hasn't been too much to catch Christian Horner off guard inside the F1 paddock in nearly 20 years as Red Bull team principal.

