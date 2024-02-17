Horner admits big Red Bull risk as Mercedes plans blasted by F1 legend - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted to Netflix one of his biggest gambles as team principal back in the 2021 season.

Wolff plans for post-Hamilton era questioned by F1 veteran

Former F1 boss and owner Eddie Jordan has questioned Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff over his post-Lewis Hamilton plans.

Ferrari still waiting on compensation for $2m accident

Fred Vasseur has revealed that Ferrari are still working to be compensated for the incident which destroyed Carlos Sainz's car at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Alonso admits F1 was NOT the best part of racing career

Fernando Alonso has been racing Formula 1 cars for over 20 years – which makes it a surprise that it hasn’t been the favourite part of his career as he told Netflix’s Drive to Survive cameras.

Haas chief 'really excited' over new driver

Haas F1 Team recently welcomed Chloe Chambers as their representative in the prestigious F1 Academy, and team principal Ayao Komatsu is thrilled to have the 19-year-old driver onboard.

