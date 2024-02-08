Key Hamilton detail REVEALED on final Mercedes car

Mercedes have given fans a sneak glimpse of how their 2024 F1 car will look heading into Lewis Hamilton's last season with the team.

The seven-time world champion has been the talk of the grid since his sensational 2025 move to Ferrari was confirmed in the last few days.

It means that the 2024 campaign will be his last for the team who he joined in 2013 and has won an incredible six world championships with.

Mercedes will launch their car, expected to be called the W15, on Wednesday but one key bit of detail that supporters will be keen to check out will be how the drivers' personalised numbers will look on the car.

READ MORE: F1 star admits he KNEW of Hamilton Ferrari switch BEFORE announcement

Mixing it with Mercedes

The Silver Arrows outfit over the years have run styles replicating classic 1950s designs to different coloured basic fonts, but the last two seasons have seen the numbers revert to attractive and bold appearances more in line with MotoGP riders.

However, the team have switched things up for 2024 after releasing at the very least the font style that Hamilton and team-mate George Russell will be using. Although the picture represents silver borders with numbers being black, the actual font colours do not appear to have been confirmed by the team.

Of course, Mercedes will be paying more attention to how their cars will perform on track rather than how they look as priority as they hope to challenge Red Bull for both world championships having won just one race in the past two seasons, despite finishing as overall runners-up in 2023.

READ MORE: F1 champion reveals Hamilton would have STAYED at Mercedes if key condition met