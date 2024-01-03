Horner dismisses Red Bull concerns over possible Mercedes F1 advantage

Matthew Hobkinson

Wednesday 3 January 2024 08:27

Christian Horner has admitted that taking on the likes of Mercedes in producing their own engine for the 2026 Formula 1 season is an ambitious move but one that will 'pay off in the long term'.

Horner and Red Bull have come off the back of a dream F1 season for the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

Winning 21 out of 22 grands prix, only a Carlos Sainz-shaped blemish in Singapore prevented the constructors' champions from making 2023 a clean sweep.

And even if their dominance will be hard to stop for the next two seasons, all eyes are on 2026 and the introduction of new engine regulations within the sport.

Christian Horner is looking ahead to the 2026 F1 season

Red Bull will have to race with their own engine after the conclusion of the 2025 season

Red Bull will build and race with their own engine after the conclusion of the 2025 season, as they prepare to go toe-to-toe with some well-established giants of the industry.

Horner: 2026 F1 engine will be long-term success

Yet despite admitting it is somewhat of a daunting task, Horner believes that Red Bull are in great shape to make the challenge a roaring success.

"There is an equalisation mechanism in the rules, but it always has a latency around it, usually a 12-month delay," Horner told Sky Sports.

2026 could well see Mercedes recover ground to their F1 rivals, Red Bull

"We've invested in the UK along with our partners, together with Ford, to have the engine facility on campus.

"Now we've got a factory, state-of-the-art facilities and close to 500 people working on the 2026 engine.

"But going from nothing to taking on Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda, Renault and Audi, we're looking forward to it but it's a bold move, even though it's one we think will pay off in the long term."

