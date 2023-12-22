Tennis sensation visits Ferrari museum amid F1 collaboration

Tyler Rowlinson

Italian Tennis star Jannik Sinner paid a visit to the Ferrari museum after he announced his partnership with F1.

Sinner has become a ‘Friend of F1’ ahead of the 2024 season, where it is expected that he will attend several races next year, promoting the sport through fan engagement and perhaps fostering a crossover with tennis supporters.

The 22-year-old visited the Ferrari museum in Maranello, Italy, and took a look at some of the vintage cars on display and the brand new Ferrari SP-8 roadster,

Tennis' number four visits Ferrari

In a post on X from Musei Ferrari, Sinner also tried his hand in the Ferrari F1 simulator and expressed his love for the sport and his excitement for his new collaboration.

Speaking with the official F1 website, he said: “Being Italian, F1 is in my blood, so I couldn’t be more excited to be working with not only the best brand in motorsports, but the best sports platform in the world. I am honoured to be given this opportunity and truly thrilled to be a Friend of F1.

“Putting it simply, I love cars, motorsport, and the thrill of racing and competing.

“One of the main reasons why I love F1, whether that’s watching, karting with my friends, or racing in a simulator, is because I feel there’s a lot of synergies between tennis and racing. I feel that in both sports it’s all about the 1% and it’s the small details that make a huge difference.

It is expected that Sinner will attend several races in 2024 and promote the sport

“I find it so interesting how teams can improve the car, and how the drivers maximise their performance and their skill set to beat their rival by milliseconds. It’s fascinating how they compete and perform under the most extreme pressure at the highest-level week in and week out.”

The Italian is ranked number four in the world, after helping his country win the Davis Cup this year over Australia. Sinner also reached the semi-finals in the men’s singles at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

