Wolff joins prestigious list in wake of FIA controversy

Tyler Rowlinson

Friday 15 December 2023 18:27

F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has been named as one of 29 individuals included in Marie Claire's 2023 Power List.

Wolff found herself thrown into the spotlight after it was alleged that she and her husband, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, were involved in a conflict of interest that could have seen them exchange confidential sources of information.

However, an FIA investigation was closed as quickly as it was opened with no malpractice found.

Susie Wolff is managing director of the F1 Academy series

The FIA found no evidence of malpractice following their investigation into the Wolffs

Wolff: 'I don't get intimidated'

Susie Wolff has now been unveiled as part of the Marie Claire Power List for 2023 alongside the likes of Michelle Obama, Megan Fox and Kris Jenner.

“I don't worry that I am very different to those sitting around me”, she said after being included in the list.

“I don't get intimidated and I don't try to act like a man. Authenticity is key. You need to be authentic, because it's when you're not, you get called out very quickly.

“I joined Formula E team as a principal and at my first media round table I was asked, ‘Did your husband get you this job? You've just had a baby, how are you going to manage travel?’

“That was the moment where I realised how much work there was to do, but also that the biggest way to change perceptions is to be successful, focus on the performance.

“I tell the younger generation, let the noise around your gender fade away because the minute you perform, everything else fades away. If you are really good at what you do, that naturally gives you power.”

