Sainz reveals newfound Ferrari 'FAITH' and outlines new objective

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 13 December 2023 11:57

Carlos Sainz has urged Ferrari to have faith in next season's car and he believes catching Red Bull should be their primary objective.

Sainz enjoyed a solid but inconsistent season with Ferrari, with his performances alongside Charles Leclerc almost good enough to beat Mercedes to P2 in the constructors' championship.

On the heels of his triumph in Singapore, the only non-Red Bull main race victory of the season, only endeared him further to the Italian team's fans.

Sainz, unwavering in his trust in the Maranello outfit, has now taken the opportunity during the off-season to reiterate his commitment to the team.

Carlos Sainz is confident in Ferrari's ability to catch Red Bull in 2024

Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull winner of a main race in 2023

Sainz: Ferrari must believe

In an interview with racefans.net, Sainz delved into discussions about Ferrari's potential growth for the 2024 season and the prospect of narrowing the gap to the uber-dominant Red Bull.

“I think that must be our realistic objective [catching Red Bull]," he said.

"Only time will tell if we can close the gap to Red Bull, but I want the team to think it's possible, because I believe it is.

"I have faith in this team. I trust in the ability we have at home to change the situation.

"There are still circuits where we are on pole by three-tenths of a Red Bull."

