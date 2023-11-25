Abu Dhabi Grand Prix replicate iconic F1 circuit with new addition

Cal Gaunt

The Yas Marina Circuit has a new-look podium for this year's race, and it bears a striking resemblance to the famous design used at Monza.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix became part of the F1 calendar in 2009, consistently serving as the season's final round since 2014.

In 2021, a renewed 10-year F1 contract was inked, securing its status as the season finale until 2030.

Now, the podium - which saw Max Verstappen celebrate his controversial first world title back in 2021 - has had a makeover and moved from its original location.

Max Verstappen claimed his first world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz has had a look around the new-look podium at Yas Marina

'Mini Monza'

Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz has had eyes on the new set-up, which he described as a 'half or two-third scale Monza podium'.

"Obviously the authorities here at the Yas Marina Circuit have taken inspiration from the Italian Grand Prix and it's a nice idea," Kravitz said.

"For the first time in Abu Dhabi's 15-year history of hosting this grand prix, fans will be allowed on the track.

"No champagne though, of course, as we are in one of the Arabic countries in the Middle East - but there will be rose water or something to spray up here."

