F1 photographer ‘nearly decapitated’ after roof collapses at Brazilian Grand Prix

A Formula 1 photographer has narrowly escaped significant injury after reports emerged of a roof collapse at the Brazilian Grand Prix after weather caused chaos at the end of qualifying.

A grandstand at the famous ‘Juncao’ corner – the last corner of the circuit, has seemingly collapsed after the session as a result of the storm, resulting in further chaos at the circuit.

Andy Hone, an F1 photographer for more than a decade, took to social media to reveal that he came incredibly close to a potentially fatal injury in the final stages of qualifying.

"What a scary 10 minutes on track!" he wrote. "A grandstand roof collapsed at the last corner and nearly got decapitated by falling debris!"

After waiting for a storm to arrive throughout qualifying, the track descended into darkness as many drivers were caught out at the end of Q3 and struggled to set competitive times.

The session was eventually red flagged as a result of the worsening conditions, leaving the last five minutes to be abandoned by the FIA.

GPFans has approached F1 for comment regarding the incident.

