Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 21 October 2023 17:39

Ferrari have taken to social media to announce the addition of 'another Driver' to their lineup, yet Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have nothing to worry about.

Leclerc put together a stunning lap during Friday's qualifying to claim pole position for Sunday's race in Austin.

Sainz meanwhile will start on the second row for lights out at the US Grand Prix, as he separates the Mercedes pair to claim a P4 grid spot.

And although every team can only have two drivers representing them during the race, Ferrari may well have found a tongue-in-cheek loophole.

Ferrari add another F1 driver?

The F1 team took to social media to share a cheeky post that saw them welcome Hollywood star Adam Driver to the team garage.

Driver, who is starring as Enzo Ferrari in the upcoming 'Ferrari' film, spent time with both Leclerc and Sainz ahead of the weekend's main action.

"Adding another Driver to our lineup," the team's social media account wrote. "Great to show Adam Driver and Michael Mann [the film's director] around the garage!"

Ferrari fans will therefore not be seeing a fresh face behind the wheel of their car this weekend.

Adding another Driver to our lineup ✌️ great to show Adam Driver & @MichaelMann around the garage!



Keep an eye on @skysportsf1 this Sunday for the full feature 👌 #USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KkE44oS5gq — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) October 20, 2023

Instead, the Tifosi will get behind Leclerc and Sainz once more as the duo look to take advantage of an out of place Max Verstappen come lights out.

