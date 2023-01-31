Stuart Hodge

Tuesday 31 January 2023 15:55 - Updated: 16:20

Mick Schumacher delighted in taking his mother for a spin on the ice at last weekend's Race of Champions.

Schumacher finished second to rally driver Mattias Ekström in the 'Snow and Ice' event which took place for the second year running in Sweden.

The Mercedes reserve driver first took part in the Race of Champions in 2019, following in the footsteps of his father who claimed victory in the Nations Cup on six occasions.

But this time, Schumacher Jr was not the only member of his family taking to the track, with the 23-year-old joined taking his mother, Corina, for a spin.

Corina Schumacher gains "better understanding"

Speaking to SPORT1, Schumacher said, "It was the first time we did it.

"I first took her out onto the ice in the Porsche so that she could have this experience, then we also drove the rallycross car.

"I think she really enjoyed it. It was a good day, she got to see what I do to make money.”

"It gave her a better understanding of how a weekend like this works and it was nice to be able to take her with us.

"It's not that easy in a Formula 1 car. I think she had a lot of fun doing it and also saw what I can do."