F1 2023 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

Chris Deeley

Sunday 17 September 2023 13:42

Only 18 drivers will start on the grid in the Singapore Grand Prix, with Alfa Romeo starting Zhou Guanyu from the pitlane after some alterations to his car.

Lance Stroll will be absent from the race after his heavy crash in qualifying, the Canadian having a scary moment when he walloped the wall in the final corner.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez both start in the second half of the grid, having been knocked out in Q2 – leaving Red Bull without a car in starting in the top 10 for the first time since 2018.

Carlos Sainz starts from pole, with George Russell's Mercedes alongside him and Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc starting just behind the polesitter in third place.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Carlos Sainz: Mercedes are normally quicker in the race

“Race pace – bit of a question mark," Sainz told Sky after the qualifying session.

"It’s not like in Friday you can learn much. Mercedes normally is a bit quicker than us come raceday. They have a bit of a different strategy with the tyres that we will have to keep an eye on, but if I focus in my own race, put together a good first stint and a good stint on hards then I think we can still target the win."

The full grid is below.

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1