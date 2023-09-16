Dan Ripley

Saturday 16 September 2023 08:27

It's one of the most highly anticipated races of the year so far with Red Bull appearing to show weakness heading into qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.

All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull have won every race of the season so far but struggled in Friday practice and in a very rare turn of events look to be severely on the back foot ahead of qualifying.

Ferrari though have looked fast over one lap and having tested Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix last time out will be looking to apply the pressure again.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's qualifying in Singapore.

F1 Qualifying, Singapore Grand Prix - 9pm local time

Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:

Local time: 9pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday

South Africa: 3pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Saturday

How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Marina Bay, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

in Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.