F1 Qualifying: Singapore Grand Prix start time and TV channel
It's one of the most highly anticipated races of the year so far with Red Bull appearing to show weakness heading into qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix.
All 20 drivers will take to the track in the hope of producing a blistering lap to set themselves up for a strong race on Sunday.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull have won every race of the season so far but struggled in Friday practice and in a very rare turn of events look to be severely on the back foot ahead of qualifying.
Ferrari though have looked fast over one lap and having tested Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix last time out will be looking to apply the pressure again.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday's qualifying in Singapore.
F1 Qualifying, Singapore Grand Prix - 9pm local time
Qualifying today (Saturday) lasts for 60 minutes and is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3. Here is the start time - wherever you are in the world:
Local time: 9pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 8am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Saturday
South Africa: 3pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Saturday
How to watch F1 Qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Marina Bay, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports, Mediacorp Channel 5
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
