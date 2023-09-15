Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 15 September 2023 23:27

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has revealed he was 'thrown out of a couple of places' as he made his way to Turn One at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Brundle's no-nonsense approach has ensured his status as somewhat of an icon when it comes to F1's coverage on TV.

Whether it's attempting to get an interview during one his chaotic grid-walks, or finding the perfect track-side commentary spot – Brundle is relentless in his attempts to bring the best action possible to the viewers at home.

Yet the Sky Sports commentator revealed that things are not always as easy as they might look, as he shared a glimpse behind the scenes of some of the struggles that it takes to bring the broadcast to air.

Brundle's Singapore struggles

The Marina Bay Street Circuit plays host to this weekend's F1 race in Singapore

Taking his position at the barriers at Turn One during FP2 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Brundle admitted that getting to his location was far from smooth sailing.

“It’s incredibly atmospheric, it’s a good place to be," he told Sky Sports. "It actually took us quite a while to get here because we weren’t allowed in for some reason.

"We’ve actually been thrown out of a couple of places getting here, but we’re here now. A little bit of guile and trying a different route. It’s a lovely spot [Turn One]."

Brundle will no doubt already be plotting his next trackside locations for the remainder of his time in Singapore.

So long as he remains further away from the cars than he did at Monaco earlier this season, fans should be able to relax and listen to his insight over what promises to be an exciting weekend of racing.

