F1 Results Today: Singapore Grand Prix practice times

Friday 15 September 2023 12:39 - Updated: 12:43

The most dramatic moment in the first practice session for the Singapore Grand Prix came when the yellow flag was deployed for a large lizard on the track not once, not twice, but three times, with drivers just starting to get used to the profile of the Marina Bay track.

The Ferraris finished first and second in the session ahead of Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris fourth ahead of the Mercedes drivers.

McLaren's fresh upgrades seemed to be working well on Norris' car, the British driver setting some impressive times around the street circuit – although his team-mate Oscar Piastri, without the upgrades, struggled.

The running actually gives relatively little idea about the 'money' sessions of qualifying and the feature race, as it was held in the daytime – while the important sessions will be held under lights in the nighttime, with vastly different track conditions.

Here are the timesheets from Friday's practice action at Marina Bay.

Singapore Grand Prix FP1 practice results - Friday September 15

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 1:33.350sec

2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +0.078s

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +0.126s

4. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.172s

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.190s

6. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.345s

7. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.375s

8. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.624s

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.692s

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.716s

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +1.218s

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.289s

13. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.307s

14. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.452s

15. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.537s

16. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +1.544s

17. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +1.635s

18. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +2.106s

19. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +2.124s

20. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +2.428s

