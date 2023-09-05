Sam Cook

Max Verstappen has admitted that he had to brake later and later going into turn one at the Italian Grand Prix, in order to try and force a mistake from Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen managed to overtake Sainz on the 15th lap of the race after the Spaniard's stout defending finally was undone by a lock up going into the first corner, and the reigning champion was able to get a better drive out of the chicane and speed past the Ferrari into the lead.

From there, Verstappen once again looked unstoppable and went on to win his tenth race in a row, breaking the all-time record for consecutive victories in Formula 1.

However, for the second race in a row, it wasn't all plain sailing for Verstappen, and he had to fight hard against the excellent straight-line pace that the Ferraris had at their home circuit.

In fact, the 14 laps led by Sainz were the most led by a non-Red Bull driver in a race all season, such has been their dominance.

Verstappen has now won 12 of the 14 races this season, and a third world championship title is now a formality – and has been for quite some time.

Speaking to the BBC Chequered Flag podcast, Verstappen explained why it was so hard to pass the Ferraris during the race.

“Yeah I mean they were just really quick on the straight," he said. "I think they had good top speed all weekend, our rear wing was a bit trimmed down so our DRS effect was less this weekend, and that made it a little bit harder to get a good run into turn one.

“I just had to stay really patient and tried to force them into a mistake by braking really late each time, and one time when Sainz’s tyres were running out, he did lock up a little bit and I had a really good run out of turn two.”

Verstappen's astonishing record

Ten wins in a row for Verstappen, in this record-breaking season

As well as Verstappen's record, Red Bull also managed their 15th race win in a row, a feat that no other team in history has achieved before.

The records keep tumbling for Red Bull and Verstappen in this phenomenal season, in which the Dutchman is set to claim his third successive world championship title.

Throughout the weekend, the championship leader insisted he isn't particularly bothered by records like Vettel's, and is only worried about winning world championships but did afford himself some credit after the race.

“I’m very happy with [the record] it’s something that you don’t even think about trying to achieve because it’s very unlikely that those kind of things happen. But yeah very proud that it happened and in general very proud of what the team has done also today again, the whole year has been pretty incredible," he said.

