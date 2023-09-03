F1 2023 drivers' championship standings after the Italian Grand Prix

Chris Deeley

Sunday 3 September 2023 20:57

Max Verstappen extended his lead at the top of the Formula 1 drivers' championship once again on Sunday afternoon, winning in Monza to go even further ahead of team-mate Sergio Perez.

There was absolutely no movement of places in the standings, although Lewis Hamilton pulled some points back on Fernando Alonso in the battle to be the best of the non-Red Bull drivers.

There was a change in the constructors' championship though, with Ferrari's 3-4 finish leapfrogging them over Aston Martin for third place – the season's fast-starters only able to snatch a couple of points of their own through Alonso.

Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Italian Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 364 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 219

3. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 170

4. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 164

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 117

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 111

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 109

8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 79

9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 37

11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 36

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 36

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 21

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 6

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Italian Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 583

2. Mercedes | 273

3. Ferrari | 228

4. Aston Martin | 217

5. McLaren | 115

6. Alpine | 73

7. Williams | 21

8. Haas | 11

9. Alfa Romeo | 10

10. AlphaTauri | 3

