F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel

Chris Deeley

Sunday 3 September 2023 07:57

Ferrari fans at Monza will have an incredible spectacle to watch on Sunday, with Carlos Sainz Jr. claiming pole position in qualifying by the barest of margins ahead of Max Verstappen.

The pair will be hounded by Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari, who qualified less than a tenth of a second behind them thanks to the team's impressive turn of straight line speed.

That straight line speed should help Sainz stay ahead of Verstappen in the track's few overtaking zones, as the latter aims to win a record tenth Formula 1 race in a row.

READ MORE: Monza ‘CURSE’ looming over Verstappen ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Here is all you need to know heading into Sunday's race at Monza.

F1 race, Italian Grand Prix - start time

Here's when the lights go out around the world.

Local time: 3pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 3pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 9am Sunday

United States (Central Time): 8am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 3pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday

How to watch F1 race live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

How does F1 Qualifying work?

So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.

In Q1 the slowest 5 drivers are eliminated, leaving the fastest 15 to progress to Q2.

In Q2 the slowest 5 drivers are again eliminated, leaving the fastest 10 to progress to the shootout for pole position in Q3.

In Q3 the 10 drivers fill the top 10 grid positions with the order determined by their fastest lap.