F1 Race Today: Italian Grand Prix 2023 start times, schedule and TV channel
Ferrari fans at Monza will have an incredible spectacle to watch on Sunday, with Carlos Sainz Jr. claiming pole position in qualifying by the barest of margins ahead of Max Verstappen.
The pair will be hounded by Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari, who qualified less than a tenth of a second behind them thanks to the team's impressive turn of straight line speed.
That straight line speed should help Sainz stay ahead of Verstappen in the track's few overtaking zones, as the latter aims to win a record tenth Formula 1 race in a row.
Here is all you need to know heading into Sunday's race at Monza.
F1 race, Italian Grand Prix - start time
Here's when the lights go out around the world.
Local time: 3pm Sunday
UK time (BST): 2pm Sunday
Central European Time (CET): 3pm Sunday
United States (Eastern Time): 9am Sunday
United States (Central Time): 8am Sunday
United States (Pacific Time): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 3pm Sunday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 11pm Sunday
How to watch F1 race live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Monza, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
How does F1 Qualifying work?
So the 60-minute session is split into three segments - Q1, Q2 and Q3.
