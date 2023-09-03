Sky Sports F1 pundit claims VICTORY in Monza

Lauren Sneath

Sunday 3 September 2023 10:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has revealed that he won at a pub quiz hosted by McLaren ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The commentator and his colleagues enjoyed a moment of respite ahead of a busy weekend at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

The pundit claimed that his 'punnily' named team ‘Tears on my Palou’ quiz team, which also seemed to include McLaren communications director Sophie Ogg as well as his colleagues Rachel Brookes, Naomi Schiff and Ted Kravitz.

The name is particularly apt given that its namesake, Alex Palou is currently, embroiled in legal difficulties surrounding a potential driving contract with McLaren itself.

Alex Palou is having issues with his McLaren contract

Croft and his team were able to see the funny side, and the commentator singled out Brookes’ speed with a pen as he crowed that the team had beaten his colleague Simon Lazenby on a tie break.

Writing about the victory on Instagram alongside a photo of the triumphant ‘Tears on my Palou’ team, Croft wrote: “Winners!!!! It was a triumphant evening for ‘Tears on my Palou’ at the McLaren Pub Quiz beating Simon Lazenby and his team on a tie break!!!

“If you’re ever in need of a quiz team member by the way, turns out that Rachel Brookes can write down answers faster than the speed of sound and still get them right … Thanks to the McLaren comms team for a brilliant night.”

