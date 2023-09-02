F1 News Today: Perez opens up on Red Bull 'STRUGGLES' as Hamilton told he is still 'FASTEST' on F1 grid and Leclerc eyes Monza win

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 2 September 2023 05:57

Sergio Perez has admitted that he has failed to adapt as quickly as he would have liked to Red Bull's new upgrades, as he seeks to bridge the gap between himself and runaway team-mate Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton rival admits seven-time champ still 'faster than ANYONE'

Fernando Alonso has said that Lewis Hamilton is 'faster than anyone' on the Formula 1 grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Leclerc makes BOLD statement on Ferrari's chances of famous Monza win

Charles Leclerc has insisted that Max Verstappen can be beaten in this weekend's Italian Grand Prix, though he admitted it will be a very difficult task.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky Sports F1 pundit reveals why Mercedes' contract announcement was 'UNUSUAL'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has stated that both Mercedes drivers being out of contract at the end of the 2025 season is 'unusual', after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both extended their stays with the team.

➡️ READ MORE