Wolff reveals CRUCIAL Mercedes mistake as he targets 'strong' comeback

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff acknowledges that mistakes marred the Zandvoort weekend, but anticipates a stronger resurgence at Monza, a circuit with completely contrasting features.

The first race after the summer break, the Dutch Grand Prix, wasn't the dream comeback for Mercedes. A chaotic weekend marked by rain shook up the grid, and Wolff believes that despite having potential, they failed to capitalise on it.

On Saturday, George Russell finished in third position, whereas Lewis Hamilton faltered to make it to Q3, ending up in 13th place. However, on Sunday, the story was quite different, and Hamilton staged a remarkable comeback to secure sixth place, while Russell, following a series of unfortunate circumstances, could only cross the finish line in 17th.

"Zandvoort was a frustrating weekend. There was potential, but we didn't make the most of it," said Wolff.

"We made a mistake with the switch to intermediate tyres, which put us on the defensive. From then on, it was about trying to salvage whatever we could. Both drivers came back well, but the final stroke of bad luck was Russell's puncture. Missed opportunities are annoying, but weekends like this only encourage us to come back even stronger".

While Zandvoort is a twisty and technical circuit, Monza is quite the opposite. Its long straights make it a high-speed, low downforce track. Last year Russell scored a podium finish at the Italian Grand Prix, and Wolff remains optimistic ahead of the upcoming race.

"We have learned a lot of things that will help us for the next race. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too long," added the Austrian. "The characteristics of Monza are the complete opposite of Zandvoort, so we will see how it goes for us. There will probably be another spectacular atmosphere this weekend as well."

Mercedes hopes for second place in the constructors' championship

Mercedes and Aston Martin aim for second place in the constructors' championship

Before the summer break, Mercedes overtook Aston Martin in the constructors' championship to consolidate second in the standings behind Red Bull. The decline in performance from Aston Martin, coupled with McLaren's resurgence, seemed to secure Mercedes' hold on the second place.

However, if the upgrades displayed by Aston Martin in Zandvoort prove to be effective in the long run, they could potentially pose a threat to that second position.

Mercedes currently has 255 points, while Aston Martin 215, so it is still a long way off, but weekends like the one at Zandvoort, coupled with upgrades, could see the latter fighting closely with the Silver Arrows in the final part of the championship.

