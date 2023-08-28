F1 News Today: Verstappen in EMOTIONAL message as FIA penalty upsets star and Red Bull driver questions decision making
F1 News
Max Verstappen won again at Zandvoort on Sunday, becoming the undisputed king of the track after a chaotic race in front of his home fans, to whom he left a message after the race.
Gasly 'UPSET' with FIA penalty decision despite brilliant podium drive
Pierre Gasly was not happy with the FIA's decision to penalise him for speeding in the pitlane.
Perez QUESTIONS Red Bull strategy after losing out to Verstappen
Sergio Perez took to team radio during the Dutch Grand Prix to question Red Bull's strategy after Max Verstappen undercut him to take the lead at his home race.
Alonso FEARED Verstappen fans during Dutch Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso has admitted that he was afraid to try and overtake on Max Verstappen at the end of the Dutch Grand Prix because of what might've happened to him.
