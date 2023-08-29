Horner reveals F1 race winner will NOT be replacing Ricciardo

Luis Raya

After Daniel Ricciardo's injury during FP2 of the Dutch Grand Prix, David Coulthard has 'volunteered' to Red Bull as a replacement for the Australian driver, though Christian Horner has dismissed his proposition.

The 52-year-old Scotsman drove for Red Bull between 2005 and 2008 when the team was in its early stages in Formula 1. He has spent several years as a journalist now.

With Ricciardo sidelined for at least a month, the Scotsman has put together a hilarious PowerPoint presentation, following in the style of George Russell, explaining why he is the best replacement for the Australian.

His presentation states that he is fast on the track, got the team's first podium, gets along well with the engineers and would thus become the 7th most experienced driver in history.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner played along with the joke and responded to his 'application', although the Scot was turned down for the job.

Lawson will be Ricciardo's replacement

22-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson will be Daniel Ricciardo's replacement at AlphaTauri. Lawson finished third in Formula 2 in 2022 and was already a reserve driver for the team last year, making him the primary choice they had in mind after the accident.

The 22-year-old driver has already made an appearance in the FP3 of the Dutch Grand Prix to get familiar with the car and track, and he will race as the official driver until Ricciardo recovers from his injury.

Another option that was rumoured was Nyck de Vries, as the Dutchman competed in 10 rounds with the team during the first half of the season and is well-acquainted with the car. However, this option didn't materialise in the end.

