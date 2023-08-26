Ricciardo replacement Lawson causes RED FLAG on debut during Dutch Grand Prix FP3

Luis Raya

Liam Lawson spun in his first Formula 1 session during FP3 of the Dutch GP, causing the third red flag of the session.

The New Zealander, who was called in as an emergency replacement for Ricciardo at AlphaTauri following his Friday crash, made his debut on Saturday in challenging conditions with a wet track.

In a session aimed at familiarising himself with the car, Lawson lost control of his vehicle, briefly touching the wall and ending up facing the other direction, resulting in a red flag. The New Zealander rejoined the session shortly afterward.

The session resumed a few minutes later, marking the final red flag. The rain created very challenging wet track conditions, far from ideal for a debut session in Formula 1. However, the New Zealander managed to complete a significant number of laps, finishing 18th in a session focused on adaptation.

Lawson, replacing Ricciardo

Liam Lawson finished 3rd in Formula 2 in 2022 and was already a reserve driver for AlphaTauri that same year. Following Daniel Ricciardo's accident during the second session on Friday, where the Australian broke his wrist, the New Zealander was immediately called in to replace him.

For now, Lawson will complete the Dutch Grand Prix and will race with AlphaTauri until Ricciardo recovers. We'll need to keep an eye on the 'Honey Badger's' recovery, although everything suggests he'll be out of action for at least a month, allowing Lawson to participate in several races this season.

