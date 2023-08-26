Verstappen back on top as CHAOS takes over in Dutch Grand Prix FP3

Anna Malyon

Saturday 26 August 2023 12:48 - Updated: 13:07

A series of chaos and three red flags in FP3 saw Max Verstappen head back to the top despite narrowly avoiding a crash during the session.

Despite the McLaren’s fighting for top spot, Verstappen, George Russell and Sergio Perez finished in the top three.

Rookie Liam Lawson took to the rain soaked Zandvoort track as the first driver out, stepping in for Daniel Ricciardo for the remainder of the weekend. Ricciardo’s participation was abruptly ended due to a hand injury sustained in a crash during FP2.

However, an early red flag was raised when Kevin Magnussen lost control of his rear while exiting the banked turn, leading him into the wall. This incident caused damage to his front wing and suspension.

Despite things quickly undergoing again, the challenging wet conditions proved problematic for several drivers, including Charles Leclerc who had a close call with the wall.

Zhou Guanyu found himself in trouble as he ended up in the gravel trap, forcing another red flag. This mishap occurred as he lost grip at turn 13, resulting in a spin after losing control of the rear of his car.

A gentle nudge on the car led Lawson to trigger the third red flag of the session, although the rookie managed to avoid any major damage to the car outside of a damaged front wing having kissed the barrier.

Things began to calm down the track times began to take shape. Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton clinched fourth and fifth, with Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri, Valtteri Bottas, Leclerc and Lando Norris all in the top ten.

The lower ten positions were a jumbled mix, encompassing a variety of constructors, including Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

Rookie Liam Lawson taking Daniel Ricciardo's seat for the Dutch Grand Prix weekend

Competitive McLaren’s

Following Lando Norris's ability to outpace Max Verstappen and secure the top spot in FP2, the lingering question was whether he could continue this trend moving forward.

Both himself and his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri remained at the top of the field for the majority of the FP3 session.

As the track began to dry Verstappen was able to slot his Red Bull in at the top of the field, quickly followed by others, pushing the McLarens further down the field.

Although initially leading the pack, the two were unable to maintain their positions at the top, ultimately finishing in P7 and P10, as the track dried up.

Intermediate Weather

With 20 minutes remaining, Yuki Tsunoda communicated over the team radio, stating that the weather conditions were suitable for intermediate tires.

The rest of the pack promptly followed suit as the track adapted to the newly fitted intermediate tyres, leading to a swift improvement in lap times.

Toward the end of the session, as the track started to dry, a dry racing line began to emerge, causing significant fluctuations in lap times across the field.

No Grip

The two Ferraris were the unluckiest of the grid in FP3 as they continued their poor start to the Dutch Grand Prix race weekend, after failing to find grip.

Both Leclerc and Sainz had near misses with the wall, after a series of lock-ups.

With just five minutes remaining, Leclerc narrowly avoided hitting the wall for the third time, sliding out as he exited the first corner.

However, they weren't the only drivers who faced this issue, as Alonso and Gasly also grappled with similar challenges.

Dutch Grand Prix FP3 practice results

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:21.631

2. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.023

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1.000

4. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +1.003

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1.092

6. Alex Albon (Williams): +1.119

7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +1.261

8. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.334

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.462

10. Lando Norris (McLaren): +1.527

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.579

12. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): +1.807

13. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +1.913

14. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +1.939

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.009

16. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +2.175

17. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): +2.427

18. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri): +4.712

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +6.851

20. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): NO TIME

