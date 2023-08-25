F1 Results Today: Dutch Grand Prix Practice Times

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 25 August 2023 13:59

Max Verstappen picked up where he left off after the summer break, as the Dutchman topped the timesheets in the first practice session at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The flying Dutchman was out in front yet again, as he led from Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton in second and third respectively.

Aston Martin had an eventful session, after Alonso took a trip through the gravel at Turn 11, while Lance Stroll was told to box over an issue that led the Canadian to complain of hearing 'a funny noise'.

Elsewhere, there was a change at Ferrari as Carlos Sainz stepped aside to allow Robert Shwartzman to get behind the wheel of the SF23.

Nico Hulkenberg's session came to an early end after he lost control of the rear of his car heading into the penultimate corner. The German skidded across the gravel and had a brush with the barrier.

Here are the timesheets from all the practice action in Zandvoort.

Dutch Grand Prix FP1 practice results – Friday August 25

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 1:11.852

2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): +0.278

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +0.373

4. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +0.471

5. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.595

6. Lando Norris (McLaren): +0.608 7. Logan Sargeant (Williams): +0.765

8. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): +0.806

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): +0.897

10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +0.950

11. George Russell (Mercedes): +0.961

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): +1.043

13. Daniel Ricciardo (AlphaTauri): +1.138

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): +1.470

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): +1.596

16. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +1.667

17. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): +1.974

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): +2.171

19. Robert Shwartzman* (Ferrari): +2.951

20. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): No Time

*Replacing Carlos Sainz for FP1

Is there Formula 1 today?

There are two practice sessions today as the Dutch Grand Prix weekend got under way.

FP1 started at 12.30pm local time (11.30am GMT) with FP2 later in the day due to take place at 4pm local time (3pm GMT).

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull is the defending two-time F1 world champion after taking the title in 2021 and 2022.

