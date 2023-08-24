Wolff REFUSES to roll over amid Red Bull's F1 dominance

Sam Cook

Thursday 24 August 2023 20:27

Toto Wolff has stated that he 'loves the thrill of the competition', after he insisted that Mercedes will not give up on 2023 despite the difficulties they have faced.

The team have struggled to find an answer to Red Bull's dominance in 2023, with Max Verstappen running away in the driver standings having won 10 of the first 12 races before the summer break.

Mercedes hope to give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a car capable of challenging for world titles again next season, or at least enable them to compete for race wins more regularly.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

Since the end of the 2021 season, the team have managed to win just one race, when George Russell came home to claim victory at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the back end of 2022.

Now, speaking to the Mercedes team website, Wolff has given Mercedes fans some hope that this might become more regular in the future.

“The summer break is important for everyone to take some well-deserved rest, but we are runners and we love the thrill of competition,” said the Austrian.

"We come back recharged and ready for the second half of the season. There's a lot to be won and we're not going to slack off. We will fight hard for second place in the constructors' championship. We are also going to advance the development with a view to 2024.”

Mercedes not giving up

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have shared the podium on one occasion this season, at the Spanish Grand Prix

Wolff didn't specify the nature of these upgrades, and whether they will be experimental for 2024 or if they will improve the short-term performance of the car between now and the end of the season.

Of course, the aim for all teams next year will be to try and close the gap on the dominant Red Bull team, as they run away with their second consecutive constructors' world championship.

Following what has felt like a long summer break, Wolff is looking forward to getting back to it at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend.

"Zandvoort is a fantastic place to resume the season," he added. "It's a challenging track with an old-school feel; banked corners and high-speed sections undulating through the dunes.

"There's always an incredible atmosphere with the passionate Dutch fans and it's always a fantastic celebration of our sport. I'm sure this year will be no different and I'm excited to get there."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff: Net worth, wife and career profile of Mercedes giant