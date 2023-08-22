Potential exit after Italian Grand Prix for UNDER THREAT F1 driver

Tyler Foster

Williams team principal James Vowles has criticised Logan Sargeant for not knowing where the limit is at points this season, as he encourages the American to improve by the end of the European leg.

Sargeant is the only full-time driver in Formula 1 yet to score points this season. The 22-year-old was one of just two rookies to start the 2023 campaign, and he will aim to be the only one to finish it following Nyck de Vries’ departure from AlphaTauri.

Of the current grid, Sargeant is considered to be the next driver at threat of losing their seat. Williams’ connection to German giants Mercedes could see their reserve driver Mick Schumacher or academy driver Frederick Vesti slot in at the British team if Sargeant fails to meet his targets.

The American driver’s lack of contribution to the team’s points tally, along with his struggles compared to formidable team-mate Alex Albon, may lead to calls for his replacement. However, Williams’ team principal Vowles has stated that he has, “definitely noticed the improvement,” from his rookie driver.

Speaking to The Race, Vowles spoke about Sargeant’s rough ride in F1 prior to the summer break.

“Logan was basically pulled out of F2, thrown into our F1 car and said ‘good luck, off you go, test at Bahrain for a day and a half and then we’ll see you on the other side’. And you could see sparks happening, is how I’d describe it.

“There’s sparks that happened but it never came together as a complete package. It needed consistency. And that’s just someone that’s near the limit, but sometimes pushing up and sometimes just not knowing [where] that limit is.”

Sargeant facing an uphill battle

Sargeant facing an uphill battle

America's latest driver entry into F1 could be a short stay

With Sargeant needing to show progress in order to stay in F1, Vowles announced that by the end of the European season at Monza, “you’ll know whether the rookie is developing or not”. This sends a clear message that time is potentially running out and that Williams will only accommodate so much learning.

Sargeant is aware of the struggle he faces, and spoke honestly about whether he has what it takes to turn his fortunes around.

“You don’t realise how high the level is in F1 and the level that they’re performing at every single weekend.

“In F2, you get a quali slightly wrong, you’re still in the top five, six. Here, you miss the mark and you’re nowhere. So that’s definitely a challenge.

“But I feel like now it’s gonna come down to more execution because I have what it takes to get the pace out of it but the execution hasn’t been there yet.”

