Alonso given OPTIMISTIC update by F1 team principal

Sam Cook

Monday 21 August 2023 16:57

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has issued some promising news to Fernando Alonso for the rest of the 2023 season.

The team has taken a huge step forward this season, highlighted by 42-year-old Alonso claiming six podiums and establishing himself as the main threat to Red Bull's dominance in the early part of the season.

However, the revival of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari has made it harder for Aston Martin, who have slipped back into the midfield in recent races.

Now, team principal Krack has voiced some positive news for Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll, as the Spaniard chases down his first race victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

READ MORE: F1 Team Principals: Who are the men in charge in 2023?

When asked by Sky Sports whether he thought Aston Martin would be the second quickest car at Zandvoort next weekend, Krack replied emphatically "Yes."

"These cars are so complex that any change will affect other areas of the car, there are side effects," he added. "Very few changes you make to the car work in isolation.

"We made a change early in the season and we didn't anticipate it having some of the side effects that it did. It was not until after several races on different types of circuits that we realised how it was influencing the car."

Closing the gap

Alonso hasn't won a race since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix

Despite Aston Martin's downturn in form, Krack did have some encouraging words for the second half of the season.

"For Spa we made some last minute updates and that seems to have helped a bit. So we are very happy with our result. We keep trying to improve the car. We have seen how much we have lost and we are going to make it up.

"There are a few things planned for the Dutch GP, we hope to close the gap again."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?