Pundit concerned over MYSTERY behind crucial Mercedes changes

Dan Davis

Saturday 19 August 2023 06:57

David Croft has expressed concern that Mercedes' changing concepts are being pushed by their drivers, who he believes may hold too much sway in the decision-making process.

Both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have openly addressed the W14's mixed performance this year, with the seven-time world champion even going as far as criticising the team for not heeding his advice when designing the machine.

In an attempt to ease their on-track woes, Mercedes introduced a drastic B-spec car at the Monaco Grand Prix and ended their controversial zeropod experiment.

They have since made gradual progress up the grid but still remain stuck at the top of the midfield battle, comfortably adrift of an untouchable Red Bull.

Further comments from Hamilton, in which he insisted he had demanded the 'fundamental' alterations for over a year, have led Sky Sports commentator Croft to question who is primarily making the key decisions at Brackley.

READ MORE: Wolff reveals DIFFICULTY of being Mercedes F1 team principal

Croft has insisted engineers hold a better grasp on their area of expertise than anyone else

Cockpit pressure?

"I worry with Mercedes who's wagging these engineering changes?" he said.

"Is the engineering team saying we need to be changing our concept, or is it pressure from those in the cockpit from Lewis and from George?

"Lewis is a vastly experienced racing driver and George has got plenty of experience himself, but you want the engineering team to be driving it because they understand engineering and design and aerodynamics way more than the drivers ever will.

"But I just worry that the changing concept, did it come from the cockpit or did it come from back at base?"

Mercedes are second in the constructors' standings with 247 points, ahead of rivals Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren before the sport's imminent return.

READ MORE: F1 aero expert hints Mercedes could fall BEHIND rival teams after summer break